Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

