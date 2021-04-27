Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 6,135 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $367.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

