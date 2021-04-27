Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 35,849 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.