Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

