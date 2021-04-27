Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.