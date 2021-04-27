Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to announce $8.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $29.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $33.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.20 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 2,981,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,282. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 36.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 26.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Exelon by 15.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

