F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:FNB remained flat at $$12.92 during midday trading on Monday. 1,770,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,617. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $1,685,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

