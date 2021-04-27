F3Logic LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $275.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

