F3Logic LLC Has $732,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000.

VTI stock opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $218.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

