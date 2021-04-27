F3Logic LLC Purchases 12,946 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 250.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE KOF opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.26%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.