F3Logic LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

