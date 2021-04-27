Falconswap (FSW) One Day Volume Tops $446,087.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $446,087.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00744322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.18 or 0.07575786 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

