FansTime Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $583,442.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

