FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

