Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

