Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

