Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,252. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$16.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$919,884.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

