First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRBA shares. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

