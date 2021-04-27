First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Shares of FCBP stock traded up $5.80 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 7,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

