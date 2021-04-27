First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Holdings Raised by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. First Foundation makes up approximately 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

