First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.
NASDAQ FGBI opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.
