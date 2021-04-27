First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

FRC stock opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

