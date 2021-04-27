First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

