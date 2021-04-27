First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $89.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $22,851,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.