Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Palmer Knight Co’s 10th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

