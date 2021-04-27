Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fisker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $14.36 on Friday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

