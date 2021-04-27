Five9 (FIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.35. Five9 has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

