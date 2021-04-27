Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

