Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 27,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

