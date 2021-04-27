Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.
NYSE FBC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 27,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
