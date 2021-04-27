FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

