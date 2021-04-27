FLC Capital Advisors Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.35. 114,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.