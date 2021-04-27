Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 191,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

