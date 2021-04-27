Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

