Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.22.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 52.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

