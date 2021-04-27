Forum Merger IV Co.’s (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 27th

Forum Merger IV’s (NASDAQ:FMIVU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 27th. Forum Merger IV had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Forum Merger IV’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FMIVU stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

