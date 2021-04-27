Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,349.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

