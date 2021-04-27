Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VNQ opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

