Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

