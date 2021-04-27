Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,305,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

