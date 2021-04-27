FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 603,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 208,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $1,044,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in FOX by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

