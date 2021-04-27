Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce sales of $655.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.00 million and the lowest is $629.91 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $592.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

