freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

