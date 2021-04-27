Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,600.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

