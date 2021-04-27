Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an average rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $178.84 and last traded at $178.45, with a volume of 978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.09.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

