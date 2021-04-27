Friendz Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $76,776.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

