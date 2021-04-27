Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

In related news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

