FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.94. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSBW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

