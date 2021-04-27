FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.