Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.55 ($53.59).

FRA FPE opened at €36.85 ($43.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.10 and a 200-day moving average of €36.17.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

