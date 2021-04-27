Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.55 ($53.59).

FRA FPE opened at €36.85 ($43.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.10 and a 200-day moving average of €36.17.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

