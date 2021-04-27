Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $268,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

