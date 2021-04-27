Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $168.87 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,638.70 or 1.00256923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

