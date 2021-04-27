Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $168.87 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,638.70 or 1.00256923 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00041383 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00131013 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002754 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
